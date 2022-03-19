William H. “Billy” Cook Jr. of Magnolia passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.
Billy was born June 19, 1936 in Stamps. He was married to Goldie Jean Cook for 64 years and they raised five children together. Billy spent his entire working career with Alumax in Magnolia. He was a member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Goldie Jean Cook; one daughter, Mrs. Sandra Beevers and husband Carey of Hasty, AR; and two sons, Greg Cook and wife Nancy of Magnolia and Mike Cook and wife Debbie of Tontitown, AR; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Graveside services will be held at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
