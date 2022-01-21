Elizabeth Ann (Thomas) Walthall, 73, of El Dorado passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
Elizabeth was born on September 23, 1948 in Kermit, TX and was a member of the Old Liberty Baptist Church in Hope. She worked for many years at the EZ Mart in Stamps and worked as a private sitter and caregiver for the elderly. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by parents, Albert Lee Thomas Sr. and Geraldine Elizabeth (Phillips) Morris; sister, Missy Jones; and brothers, Terry Thomas and Steve Thomas.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Tina Tannehill-Curtis and husband Bill of Newhope, AR; son, Rodney Walthall Jr. of TexARKana; sister, Kathy Lee of Magnolia; brother, Lynn Thomas and wife Toni of Magnolia; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, friend and father of her children Rodney Walthall, Sr. of Waldo, and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church On The Rock, 2301 University Ave., Texarkana, TX 75503 or charity of donor’s choice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
