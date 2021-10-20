Leonard James Morgan, 54, of Cape Girardeau, MO, formerly of Lewisville, passed away late Thursday night, October 7, 2021, at his residence.
Leonard James Morgan was born on September 6, 1967, in Lewisville to the late Mr. Eddie James Sr. and Mrs. Ruthie Lee Morgan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Morgan.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Viola Morgan of Cape Girardeau; one son, Leonard James Morgan Jr. of Cape Girardeau; one daughter, Crystal Woods of Cairo, IL; one twin sister, Betty Morgan (Bobbie) Peterson of Lewisville; two brothers, Curtis (Katrina) Morgan of Huntsville, AL, and Eddie Morgan Jr. of Lewisville.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Cross Roads Baptist Church, Lewisville. Burial will follow at Cross Roads Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. McArthur Turner will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
