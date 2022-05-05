Robert Brooks was born on April 23, 1958 to Gertha East Brooks and Sonny Brooks in Noxubee. He died Friday, April 15, 2022 at his home in Little Rock.
Loved ones who preceded him in death were his wife, Veronica Franklin; his toddler daughter, Tequila Brooks; parents, Gertha and Sonny Brooks; three brothers, Billy Joe, Bobby Joe and Jimmy Brooks; sisters, Ernest Marie (Skate) Jamerson and Gertha (Red) Bryant; a nephew, Harry James McClendon Jr.; a niece, Evangeline Jamerson; and three great-nephews, Justin Fields, Tristan Smith and De’Taevias Cooper.
To cherish his beautiful life and memories are one son, Robert Brooks Jr. (Lil Robert) of Flint, MI; seven sisters, Ernestine McClendon (Harry) of Magnolia, Ann Fields (Ronald) of Magnolia, Alma Stephens of Houston, Renae Finks (James) of Camden, Dorothy Witcher (Chester) of Waldo, Vanessa Brooks of Magnolia and Assunta Young (Mark) of Stephens; two aunts, Elsie and Ever Easter of Emerson; and a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
No visitation is planned.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.