James “Ray” Hudgens, 78, of Magnolia passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
James was born on February 27, 1943 in Waldo to the late Herman Curtis and Mildred (Kirk) Hudgens. He served in the United States Army as a private 1st class from 1965-72 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 3 in Magnolia. He worked as a machinist for many years for Morden Machine Works and worked for Spencer-Harris Industrial Service until he retired.
James was preceded by his wife, Zelma May (Loe) Hudgens; and granddaughter, Jessica Pierce.
He is survived by his son, Keith Cutchall of Hampton; daughters, Mitzi Pierce (Jackie) of Magnolia, Robin Zukowski of Virginia Beach, VA, Rhonda Dees of Magnolia; grandchildren, Megan Pierce of Magnolia, Anthony Zukowski (Nicole), Corey Zukowski (Sarah), Kelsi Z. Allen, and Marissa Dees of Virginia Beach, Carson Dees and Rachel Dees of Magnolia; great-granddaughters, Blake Zukowski of Virginia Beach, Emerald Parker-Dees of Magnolia; brother, Roger Dale Hudgens of Magnolia; nephew, Darin Hudgens (Julie) of Magnolia; niece, Jeanne Hudgens of El Dorado; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., with a graveside service to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Bro. Ben Coulter officiating at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.