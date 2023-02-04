Jones “Tom” Pieratt was born October 27, 1935 in San Angelo, TX to James S. Pieratt Sr. and Kathryn E. Pieratt. He passed away at his home in Magnolia, on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Tom grew up working in the woods and cotton fields of Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. He left school in the 9th grade to go to work to help his family, and work and family remained his passions for the rest of his life.
He spent a majority of his adult life in Bend, OR, where he was a successful construction and excavation contractor. Hundreds of infrastructure projects including streets, subdivisions, building sites, the Redmond Municipal Airport, and countless others remain as Tom’s legacy in Central Oregon. He enjoyed elk hunting in the fall and taking his motorhome to visit friends and family in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma each winter.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Shirley Mae Stuart Pieratt; brothers, James S. Jr, Earl Dean, George Walter, Herman Albert and Johnny Doyle, as well as half-brother and sisters Gladys Rulands, Alice Ballard, Dorothy Henderson, and Willy Jay Pieratt.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Attebery, of Honobia, OK; a daughter, Kathy Pieratt of LaPine, OR; and two sons, Charles Pieratt of TEXarkana and Joe Pieratt and wife Angela of Magnolia. Tom leaves behind five grandchildren, Carey Garcia and husband Steven of Pflugerville, TX; Michelle Parker and Joshua Cross, both of Texarkana; Abigail Pieratt of Fayetteville and Adam Pieratt of Magnolia. He leaves four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, and his special sister-in-law and her husband, Jeri and Don Bradetich of Bend, OR.
No public service will be held. Cremation services will be provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., of Magnolia.