Cheryl Daniels was born August 22, 1961 in McNeil to the parentage of the late Bobby Joe Watson and Cristell Monk Watson Johnson.
She departed her life on earth on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Life Touch Hospice in El Dorado.
Cheryl Daniels attended McNeil School District. She joined St. Matthew Baptist Church in McNeil in her later age. Cheryl worked at McDonald’s in Magnolia. She had a loving and caring spirit toward anyone she met. If you knew Cheryl, you also knew her number one thing she liked to do -- shopping for clothes.
Preceding Cheryl Daniels in death were her father, Bobby Joe Watson; and grandparents.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children: two daughters, Keronica Daniels and Mary Daniels; one son, Canaan Daniels; her mother and stepfather, Cristell and James Johnson; stepmother, Jackie Watson; two brothers, Demetrius Watson and Frank Watson; four sisters, Nadine Watson, Jocelyn (Billy) Walker, Crystal Walker, and Shandrell Watson; stepsisters and brothers; three granddaughters, Rochell (Robert) Smith, Needra Daniels, and Larisa Bell; six grandsons, Jeremy Scarber, Jessie Scarber, Marques Williams, Jazaveon Daniels, Reggie Bell, and Troy Bell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Gatlin Cemetery in Stephens under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Jeffery Fields will officiate. The Rev. Kenneth Ross will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.