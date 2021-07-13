Joe Thomas, 92, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Christus Bossier Health Center in Bossier City, LA.
Joe was born April 30, 1929, in Doddridge and served in the United States Navy from 1946 until 1948. He was an operator and retired as a dispatcher from Schlumberger Oil Field Services. He was an active member of the Antioch East Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in his garden. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Tige and Spike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Velma (Moore) Thomas; two brothers, Looney Thomas and Lummus Thomas; a sister, Betty Hayne; and step-dad, Elston Thomas.
Joe is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Jessie Thomas of Magnolia; daughter, Gwen Barrish and husband Randy of Bossier City, LA; son, Joe Thomas Jr. and wife Darlene of Sachse, TX; a sister, Jean Hayes of Magnolia; grandchildren, Steve Barrish and wife Becky and Ryan Barrish and wife Hannah, all of Bossier City, Brittany Thomas, Devin Thomas, and Laci Thomas, all of Sachse; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Barrish, Alayna Barrish, Amelia Barrish, Ace Barrish and Magnolia Barrish, all of Bossier City.
Visitation will begin at noon Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Antioch East Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. His son, Joe Thomas Jr., and Bro. Ron Owen will officiate under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Burial with military honors will be in the Antioch East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Barrish, Ryan Barrish, Devin Thomas, Randy Barrish, Larry Parker, Bernard Bolton and Matt Young.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Antioch East Baptist Church, 370 Columbia Road 25, Magnolia, AR 71753.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.