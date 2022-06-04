A.L. “Mac” Wynn Jr., 95, of Emerson passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Mac was one of 12 children born to Arthur Lafayette Wynn Sr. and Lida Lucinda (Bailey) Wynn. He was born on October 27, 1926 in Emerson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, starting the year the war ended in 1945, through 1946. He was employed for 36 years at Alumax where he was a die repairman and a member of First Baptist Church in Emerson. He was an avid and excellent gardener where he won many awards, and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and anything that included his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Clara Dennis Wynn; and 11 brothers and sisters, Edgar Wynn, Olin Wynn, Jewell Wynn, Odis Wynn, Anna May Wynn, Nona Faye Rowe, Era Benefield, Chester Wynn, Zelma Lewis, Hazel Davidson, and Frances Ward; a great-granddaughter, Katrina Steuben; and a host of extended family and friends.
Mac is survived by his sons, Cliff A. Wynn and Dr. Chester M. Wynn and wife Karen, all of Emerson; his grandchildren, Tommy Wynn of Bossier City, Tara Wynn Boreing and husband Clay of McNeil, Dr. Vance Sales and wife Amber of Lincoln, NE, Ryan Sales of Lincoln, and Sydney Struble and husband Matt of Conway; his great-grandchildren, Kennedy Wynn of Bossier City, Jax Boreing and Clara Wynn Boreing of McNeil, Sara Elizabeth Struble, Tucker Struble, Ainsley Struble, and Gunnar Struble, all of Conway; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Emerson with Bro. Larry Sikes officiating. Burial will follow at New Ramah Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Billy Waller, Mike McWilliams, Bob Ritzell, Tim Cole, Clay Boreing and Billy Williams. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Daniel.
