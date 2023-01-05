Cora French, 75, of Emerson departed this life on December 22, 2022.
Our beloved Cora Lee, “Dee,” was known for always having a smile on her face and her cereal box in her hand. She carried a joyful spirit that was positively contagious. Cora Lee enjoyed riding with her dad, dancing, and listening to the radio or as she called it, her “Keke,” and eating -- especially chicken.
She had the best caregivers she could possibly have. They were her family.
Her dad, Dumpy French; her sister, Pearlie; and her brother Charles and sister-in-law Linda exemplified the true meaning of family. She will truly be missed and remembered with a smile. Cora, we will always love you and hope you know we cherished our time with you.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dumpy and Clara French; four brothers, Willie, Tommie, Dossie and John L.; and two sisters, Pearlie T. and Hattie.
She leaves to cherish her memories her brother, Charles (Linda) French of Magnolia; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Noxubee Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Stevy Gardner will be the officiant. Rev. Billy D. Williams will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 6 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
