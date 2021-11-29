John D. Ward was born August 30, 1936 to Mr. Tyree Ward and Mrs. Lucy Harris-Ward, in Emerson. In 1958, he joined in union with Mrs. Ether Lee Fair. They resided in Stamps with their six children.
Mr. Ward, “Bear”, enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing dominoes. He was a hardworking man who spent many years in the pulpwood business.
After a courageous battle with dementia, God called Mr. John from labor to reward on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife; two daughters, Teresa Ward-Ellis and Nella Ward-Johnson; four brothers, William Ward, Calvin Ward, Melvin Ward, and Jimmy Ward; and one sister, Jearlene Ward.
He leaves to cherish his memories five daughters, Joyce Moss (Lee) and Bonnie Walker (Hodge), both of Stamps, Mellin Oglesby (Dearick) of Augusta, GA, Victoria Ward of Chicago, and Mary Lee Ward of Battle Creek, MI; two sons, John Otis Ward (Diane) of TEXarkana and Jimmy Ward (Fannie) of Canfield, AR.
He will forever be remembered by his loving brothers, Wilson Ward (Sudie) of Stamps, and Arvester Ward (Gladys) of Tyler, TX; and his caring sister, Christeen Ward-Wright (Terence). He will eternally be thought of fondly by his aunt, 21 grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps.