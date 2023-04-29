Johnnie Grissom, 71, of Detroit, MI, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Detroit.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 4:40 pm
