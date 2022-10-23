Louise Dailey Hooks, 94, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Dudneywood Assisted Living in Magnolia.
She was born July 3, 1928 in Queen City, TX to the late Mike Dee Dailey and Gladys Leona (Blaylock) Dailey. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, attended Southern Arkansas University and graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
She was the owner and operator of grocery stores with her husband Thelton in Magnolia. Louise taught English, history, and civics at Mount Holly High School, and was the director of its Gifted and Talented Program. She compiled and made private publications of family histories of the Hooks, Dailey, Hamack, and Maloch families. She compiled the Hooks Family Cookbooks, also researched Morgan family history, and other research for friends, and enjoyed her time as a volunteer at Columbia County Library.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thelton Paul Hooks; sister, Margery Wright; stepdaughter, Sylvia Ann Wallace and husband Jesse; and step-grandchildren Louis Jones and Rebecca Kimbell.
She is survived by her step-grandson Michael Jones and wife Karen of Magnolia; brothers, Thomas J. Dailey of Magnolia and Ronald M. Dailey of Santa Fe, TX; and extended family of step-great grandchildren and their families, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
