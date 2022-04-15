John Paul Burns, 91, of Magnolia passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at The Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Magnolia.
Paul was born on August 28, 1930 in Emerson to the late Julius Franklin and Addie Mae (Bradley) Burns. He was of the Methodist faith and was a foreman, retiring after 60 years from Unit Structures.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie Lou (Beard) Burns; son, Jerry Don Burns; and nephew Tony Burns.
Paul is survived by his son, Joe Burns and wife Brenda of Emerson; brother, Jimmy Burns and wife LaMoyne of Magnolia; grandchildren, Steven Burns, Shelly Burns, Shane Hobgood, Chris Hobgood, Jessie Shackelford and Jenny Burns; great-grandchildren Austin, Alexis, Angela, Megan, Reagan, Nathan, Maley, Gracelyn, Ada, Cody, Cash, and Daniel; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon, Christopher, Ashton, Riley, Jacob, and Kelton; three nephews and one niece.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
