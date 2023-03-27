Lynwood Edwards, 74, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home.
Lynwood was born on September 21, 1948 in Magnolia to the late Aldolph and Bessie (Moseley) Edwards. He was a member of the Antioch East Baptist Church and gave his heart to the Lord at an early age.
Lynwood was a private airplane pilot and flight instructor for Magnolia Municipal Airport for many years. Flying was the love of his life.
Lynwood is survived by his many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Magnolia Seventh-day Adventist Church Chapel, 2015 Ellis St., off Hwy 79 North, with Rev. Daniel Hudgens officiating. The family requests casual dress for services.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Hudgens and Glen Nevels.
A private family interment of ashes will be held at a later date.