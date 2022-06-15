A graveside service for Albert Malone, 68, of Junction City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Three Creeks, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Marcus Malone; and three brothers, Larry D. Malone, Robert Earl Malone and Tony Malone.
He leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Joyce Meadors of Little Rock; four brothers, James (Charlene) Malone of Magnolia, Ivory (Theresa) Malone of El Dorado, Bruce Malone of El Dorado and Mark (Pamela) Malone of Three Creeks; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rev. Charles Henry will serve as the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, everyone is required to wear their masks.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.