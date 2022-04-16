Markeith Ray “Hood” Anderson, 29, of Lewisville passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Stamps.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia, AR.
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 16, 2022 @ 10:47 pm
Markeith Ray “Hood” Anderson, 29, of Lewisville passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Stamps.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia, AR.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.