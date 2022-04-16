Anderson

Markeith Ray “Hood” Anderson, 29, of Lewisville passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Stamps.

Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia, AR.

