Donterris “Terry” Lamon Mallory was born on February 27, 1991 to Sheila Mallory and Eric Mallory, both of Magnolia. He was the eldest of six brothers.
Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Alivia Michelle Mallory; grandmother, Mary Jones; great-grandfather, Rev. H.S. McGraw; great-grandmother, Mary Frances McGraw; and uncle, Richard McGraw.
Donterris leaves to cherish his memories his parents, father, Eric (Dana) Mallory; mother, Shelia Mallory, both of Magnolia; fiancé, Taliah Johnson of Bryant; brothers, Tarik (Chey) Mallory, Tevin Mallory and Aiden Mallory, all of Magnolia; stepbrothers, DaVaree Shaw of Bryant, and Zeland “Ziggy” Walker of Magnolia; grandparents, Hamp McGraw Jr. of Duncanville, TX, Chester “Punchie” (Diane) Mallory of Springhill, LA; great-grandmother, Bernice Hawthorne of Springhill, LA; favorite auntie, Donyetta (Johnny) Rabb, and Felicia (Danny) White, both of Springhill, LA; uncle, Mark (Diyonne) McGraw of Gainesville, FL; nieces, Paris, and KiNova Mallory, both of Magnolia; nephew, LaKayden Mallory of Magnolia, and a host of other relatives, cousins, and friends.
Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 10 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kendrick Chapel Cemetery in Willisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
On the day of services, the viewing will take place before services begin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
