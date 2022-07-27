Ruthie Brown, 77, of Magnolia, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Ruthie was the daughter of the late Scipio and the late Mary Elizabeth Mixon Dread. Ruthie was lifelong Christian, and member of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She professed her faith and was baptized at the tender age of eight years.
Ruthie was a natural caregiver, and she spent her life in the service of caring for others. She cared for those who could no longer care for themselves within the nursing home system for over40y years prior to her retirement. But the caring didn't stop there. Her door was always open to anyone and everyone who had a need. Even the stray animals in the neighborhood seemed to know that the person who lived in her house was kind and loving, and that there, they would be safe.
She was preceded in death by one of her daughters, Nattline Claiborne; and one of her sisters, Bernice Smith.
She leaves cherishing every memory of her three sons, Samuel Brown, Charles Brown, and Ozunder Brown; three daughters, Connie Dread, Loretta Wheeler and Cherie Brown; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert "Doc" Dread; one sister, Ruthie Sharp; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 29.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia Road 19, Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
All attendees are requested to wear masks.
