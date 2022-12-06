Kerry Joe Easter was born July 15, 1954 to the late Irene Evans, and the late Ira Lee Easter, in Magnolia. He departed this life at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 in his home.
Kerry was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Joyce Ann Grant, and to this union, two children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Larry Bishop; two sisters, Fannie and Annette Easter; and one stepdaughter, Bridgette Critton-Gulley.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Julana Demond Easter of Magnolia; bonus sons, Dawayvon Critton of Magnolia and Cedric Fields of Texas; daughter, Teffany Easter; bonus daughters, Tericka Critton of Magnolia, Latricia Allen of Red Oak, TX, and Laticia Connelly of Baltimore, MD; five sisters, Ivory Jacobs and Vertis Green, both of Magnolia, Alice Johnson of Fort Worth, TX, Bertha Mae (Stanley) Gray of DeSoto, TX, and Vanessa (Dwight) Sanders of TEXarkana; three brothers, Kenneth Green of Upper Marlboro, MD, David Green of Magnolia, and Barry Green of Tennessee Colony, TX; 20 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and best friends for over 50 years, Tommy Barrow and Albert Caldwell.
Celebration of life services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at West Cemetery in Magnolia with military honors under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Tony Smith will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
