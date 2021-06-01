Molene Waller Bailey, 86, of Emerson passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 11, 1934, in Emerson to the late Arthur Clayton Waller and Carrie Elizabeth (Dendy) Waller. She was the manager of the Buzz Buy in Emerson for 25 years and a member of Brister Baptist Church. She was an advocate for the Purple Hull Pea Festival where she was the winning pea sheller many times, loved her Knock Out Roses, and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Molene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Cecil Bailey; and seven siblings, Crayford Waller, Ballard Waller, Dossie D. Waller, Duddy Waller, Chester Waller, Theron Waller and Mattie Mirene (Waller) Moore.
Molene is survived by her two children, Randall Cecil Bailey and wife Shelby of Magnolia, Donna Beth Gryder and husband Sammy of Homer, LA; grandchildren, Kasey and Elizabeth Gryder, Clay and Kaley Gryder; great-grandchildren, McKayla Gryder, Rylan Gryder, Joe Gryder; and a great great-granddaughter, Ezlyn Irene Gryder. Molene was blessed with a bonus family of Stetson Mosley, Taylor Young, Beau Mosley, Carter Mosley, Carson Eckland, Luke Horn, Avery Horn, and Bailey Horn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Brister Baptist Church with Dr. Eric Goble and Dale Fish officiating. Burial will follow at Hephzibah Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Greg Moore, Ronnie Moore, Steve Bailey, Ricky Waller, Ted Waller and Tim Cole.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family thanks the staff at Wentworth Cottages and especially the Brown House for the care given to Molene and our family.
