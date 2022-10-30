Kathryn L. (Edwards) Lewis Dickson, 80, of Magnolia passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Mount Pleasant, Arkansas on November 12, 1941, to the late Charles Edwin Edwards and Tennie Vernice (Roten) Edwards.
Kathy graduated from Newport High School and attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She was active in the community where she served on the Magnolia City Council for 18 years, was a past president of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, Magnolia Jaycettes, and Chapter AN of PEO. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she served on the Finance Committee and Advisory Board, a member of the Magnolia Hospital Foundation, and many other civic organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father of her children Charles Maurice Lewis Jr.; second husband, D. Bud Dickson, M.D; and a brother, David C. Edwards and wife Elizabeth.
Kathy is survived by her children, Angela Lewis Smith of Little Rock, K. Lynn Lewis Buck and husband Lee of North Richland Hills, Ts, and David Reese Lewis and wife Tabitha of Magnolia; five grandsons, Alden North Lewis, Carson Heath Lewis, Riley Maurice Lewis, Coleton Dixon Lewis, and Charles Augustus Buck; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Lewis of Charleston, SC. Survivors also include a host of extended family and dedicated caregivers.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Magnolia City Cemetery with a celebration of life service to follow at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Maskell and Rev. Larry Kelso officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home. Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 320 West Main, Magnolia, Arkansas; Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205; or to Delta Delta Delta Sorority, 920 West Maple, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701.
Pallbearers will be Michael Braswell, Ricky Murphy, Chris Weiser, Cliff Sanders, Jamie Waller, Johnny Alexander, Jim Owenby and Clay Boreing.
Honorary pallbearers will be Heath Lewis, Riley, Lewis, Cole Lewis, Charlie Buck, North Lewis and Ed Garner.
