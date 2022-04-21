Robert Allen Cloud Sr., 82 of Waldo passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Robert was born April 4, 1940 in Waldo to the late Robert Ray Cloud and Olive Clarice (Sanders) Cloud. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Robert was a heavy equipment operator, working for Watson Sawmill and Perritt and Vickers. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Waldo, and an avid farmer.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Ray “Bill” Cloud.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Cloud of Waldo; children, Lynn and Buddy Barnhart of Waldo, Robert Allen Cloud Jr. and Misty of Waldo, Carla and Mark Braswell of McNeil, and Carol and Randall Foster of Magnolia; grandchildren, Trish and Andre Marsh, Sean Barnhart and Lacey Deshae, Colton and Lynnae Barnhart; Seth and Josie Cloud, John and Crosby Braswell, Josh and Morgan Braswell, Bryce Braswell and Anna Grace Moore, Katelyn Foster and Matt Reeves, Ryan Foster, and Reed Foster; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Lindsey.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385, Waldo, Arkansas 71770.
