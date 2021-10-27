Chuck Jean, 59, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Chuck was born on November 27, 1961 in El Dorado. He was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to flea markets and loved taking his grandson to the car races.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Henry Jean, Sr. and Ramona Jean (Waddle) Jean and one sister.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vicki Sanders Jean of Magnolia; daughters, Grace Cornett and husband Russell and Susan Pennington of Magnolia; son, Chris Wright and wife Kelly of Vilonia; grandchildren, Lane Cornett, Jenny Cornett, Eleanor Pennington of Magnolia, and Tanner Wright and Georgia Wright of Vilonia; father and mother-in-law, Newton and Janet Sanders of Magnolia; brothers-in-law Terry Sanders and wife Donna Schobey of Magnolia and Martin Sanders and wife Wendi of Magnolia; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Joe Owens, Bro. Ron Owen and Bro. Donnell Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Terry Sanders, Martin Sanders, John Sanders, Halen Sanders, Russell Cornett, and Lane Cornett. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church, 760 Hwy 160, Magnolia, AR 71753.
