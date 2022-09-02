Samuel Wade Tatom Jr., 75, of Benton passed away August 28, 2022.
He was born September 11, 1946 in Prescott to Floris and Lafayette County Sheriff Samuel Wade Tatom Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robin Tatom.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Angie Tatom; daughter, Tracy Frasier; son, Scott Tatom; mother of his children, Anne Gantt; stepson, Jason Selle; brother-in-law, Andy Holliday; grandchildren, Iain and Bea Frasier, Avery and Eliza Selle; and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.
Sam grew up in Stamps, where he was an all-state football player. He attended Southern Arkansas University and was student body president. After graduation, Sam became a successful football coach and school principal in Gould and Canton, TX before moving on.
Sam had a long and distinguished career in public service. He worked with the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association, Arkansas Crime Commission and served in Governor Clinton’s cabinet as Director of the Department of Public Safety. He served as chairman of both the Little Rock and Benton Civil Service commissions. He recently retired from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Sam also found success in the private sector as an extraordinary salesman and dealmaker. He owned and operated a private investigation/security firm and a packaging supply brokerage company.
Sam was loyal, generous, and loving. He will live in our hearts and memories forever.
Special thanks to Dr. Harrington, Dr. Abraham, Dr. Singh, Dr. Cranford and all the family and friends who have given so much support.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, September 8 at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, 322 N. Market St., Benton. Memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. officiated by Dr. Martin E. “Bud” Gilliland.
