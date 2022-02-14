Michael Ray Springer, 59, of Fort Smith passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 in a local hospital.
He was born June 8, 1962 in Booneville to Billy Ray and Elizabeth Ophelia Springer. Michael was a senior corporal with Arkansas State Police with 33 years’ service, a member of the Northside Church of Christ in Greenwood, and a retired U.S. Navy Seabee who was decorated for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rhonda; two daughters, Haley Laster (Kyle) of Greenwood and Hannah Alford (Ty) of McNeil; his stepmother, Maxine Jones of Booneville; one sister, Brenda Dormois of Booneville and two grandchildren, Paislee Ray and William Wyatt Laster.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday February 18, 2022 at West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith with burial of cremains in U.S. National Cemetery with Military and Arkansas State Police Honors under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith.
