Emmett Jackson was born April 8, 1973, and passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs.
Emmett was preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Bell Jackson; two aunts, Ora Neal Stewart and Priscilla Jean French; two uncles, Joe Ferguson and Louis James French; and one cousin, Tawana P. French.
Emmett leaves to mourn his passing his parents, Franklin and Sarah Jackson; one sister, Janice Chester; two aunts, Barbara Nell Ferguson and Nelsceine Todd; and a host of cousins, friends and fur baby.
A public viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A private burial will follow later.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged during visitation hours. Wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.