Tommie Ann Price, 81. of Magnolia passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 3, 1940 in Magnolia to the late John Thomas Paschal and Edna Cochran Paschal Wilson. She had such a sweet spirit and exuded grace. It was her life mission to pour the love of Jesus into everyone with whom she came in contact. She was an active member of First Baptist Church where she was instrumental in starting the Joy of Living Bible Study. She taught Bible Study Fellowship for many years and taught Sunday School to children for over 50 years and loved singing in the First Baptist Church Choir.
Tommie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Johnnie Wilson; and great nephew, Dave Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Price of Magnolia; daughter, Tammy Prince and husband Allen of Magnolia; two granddaughters, Heather Patterson and husband Chase and their children, Vegas Patterson and Boston Patterson of Plano, TX, Alexis Inderbitzin and husband Chris of Celina, TX; a niece, Sheri Pittman and husband Toni of Magnolia; and nephew, Sherrill Kendall and Tena Caines of Magnolia.
The family thanks Life Touch Hospice and her special caregivers and best friend, Connie Rodgers, Karen Fish, Terri Fowler, Jody Millican, and Nettie Malone for the care and compassion shown to our family.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating with a private burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754 or to First Baptist Church, 318 East Main Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
