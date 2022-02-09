Amanda Michelle Wyrick, 40, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Amanda was born November 18, 1981, in Magnolia to Bertha Wyrick and the late Larry Smith.
She attended Magnolia High School and was a member of the Class of 2001. At an early age she joined First Baptist Church of Magnolia. She was a God-fearing woman who recently won her battle against breast cancer in 2021. Amanda was an animal lover, specifically mentioning Sassy and Missy. She was a devoted mother of five children.
She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Birda Mae Wyrick; grandmother, Bertha Wesley; grandfather, M.C. Jones; uncle Craig Phillips; and her father, Larry Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories with her mother, Bertha Wyrick; three sons, Lamondre Kelly, Shunathan Wyrick and Chase Wyrick; two daughters, China Kelly, and India Wyrick; two bonus daughters, Jasmyne Williams and Destiny Cooper; two grandsons, King Young and Kaeden Major; three sisters, Marisha Beck, Taylor Young and Malaysia Hunter; one brother, Xaiver Wyrick; four aunts, three uncles, four great aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two special friends, Shante Biddle, and Alicia Bradford.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at West Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Elder Leroy Martin will be the officiant and eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 11 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
