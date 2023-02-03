Randall Scott Byrd, 33, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home in Browns Mills, NJ.
Randy was born in TEXarkana on March 1, 1989. He attended Magnolia Public Schools and graduated in 2007. In 2013, Randy joined the United States Air Force and left for basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, TX, on New Year’s Day. He graduated basic training on his 24th birthday and began his tech school training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. After graduating from tech school, he was given a base assignment to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
Randy spent the remainder of his active duty in New Jersey. During his active duty he attained the rank of staff sergeant and deployed to the Middle East three times.
Achievements of his service included an Air Force Achievement Medal; Meritorious Unit award with one Oak Leaf Cluster; AF Outstanding Unit Award with three Oak Leaf Clusters; AF Good Conduct Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster; National Defense Service Medal Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal with one Service Star; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster; AF Longevity Service; USAF NCO PME Graduate Ribbon; Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and AF Training Ribbon. Randy was honorably discharged January 2020 and became a civilian employee at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
Randy was known for his kindness, sweet nature, and generosity. He made friends everywhere he went and never spent a holiday alone when he was unable to be home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Byrd; and his grandfathers, John Langley and Truman Byrd.
Randy is survived by his parents, Sid and Sandra Cawyer of Maumelle; sisters, Kristen Reeves and husband David of Magnolia; Misty Cunny and husband Jeff of Fort Smith; D’Dawn Fuller and husband Jeff of Little Rock; and Doryan Cawyer of Jacksonville, FL; nephews, Trevor Reeves of Magnolia and Clay Fuller of Little Rock; grandmothers, Nancy Langley and Velta Byrd; Along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, and hometown friends that he communicated with often and couldn’t wait to see when he was home for a visit. He is also survived by a very special group of his many Air Force friends, his co-workers, and community members that became his extended New Jersey family.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 10:00 at Lewis Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stew Pot, c/o FUMC Magnolia, 320 W. Main, Magnolia, AR 71753.