Horace “Roy” Lowe, 62, was born in Buckner on March 10, 1960 to Napoleon Lowe Sr. and LeeVelma Reed. Horace resided in TEXarkana for the past 10+ years of his life. He gained his heavenly wings on April 20, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center.
To know Roy was to love him. He was truly one of a kind with such a warm, sweet, and loving spirit. Roy never met a stranger; he had a heart pure as gold. He was someone that left such a great impression on everyone and will truly be missed.
Roy gave his life to Christ at an early age while at Clevet Springs Baptist Church in Falcon. While in Texarkana, he rededicated his life at Charisland Assembly Ministries under Pastor James Jackson.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Napoleon Lowe; his mother, LeeVelma Webb; his daughter, Jessica Lowe; his sister, Janet Smith; grandmother, Jessie Mae Lowe; uncle, Nathaniel Lowe; cousin, Gary Lowe; great-nephew Ja’veon Maxwell; stepdaughter, Demetria Webb; and wife Janice Lowe.
Roy leaves to cherish his memories, daughter La’Kisha Lowe of Stamps; grandchildren, Serenity T. Johnson, Quantieairra Johnson, ZyKeyah Easter, and Breaunna Wheeler; his significant other, Ebony Pearson of TEXarkana; sisters, Tyris (Billy) Jones of Stamps, Jackie (Ruben) Davis and Hazel (Fred) Lemay of Garland, and Carolyn Richardson of TexARKana; brothers, Napoleon (Stacy) Lowe Jr. and Christopher Lowe of TEXarkana; Bobby (Elenor) Gulley of Denton; stepfather, Floyd Webb; stepbrothers, David Webb and Darryl (Carla) Webb Sr.; and a host of cousins, friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and all of his nephews were very special to him. Also, his work family at Texarkana Doors and Windows.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 29 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Homegoing celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Clevet Springs Cemetery in Falcon under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Ray Johnson will be the officiant and the Rev. James Jackson will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.