Linda Dean Fields, 82, of Livingston, TX passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Linda was born February 28, 1939 to Dr. Lee Wallace Dean Jr. and Sara Mae McGarvey in St. Louis, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wally and David; sister, Eleanor; and father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Betty Fields of Taylor.
Linda lived several years in the Baltimore, MD area where children were born, son Dean and daughter Sarah. Later she moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL. In 1995, her employer transferred her to the Dallas area. There she met Reggie Fields. They were married on July 18, 1998. After retirement, Linda and Reggie traveled across the United States as full-time RVers.
Linda loved to visit the many wonders of this country, meeting new people, visiting family and friends for the past 8 years. She leaves us much too soon.
Survivors include her husband, Reggie Fields, son, Dean Brumley and wife Fabiola of Coconut Creek, FL; daughter, Sarah Hobbs of Portland, OR; stepson, Russell Fields and wife Crissy of Decatur, TX; stepdaughter, Stacee Martin and husband Damen of Plano, TX; 10 grandchildren, Ben Hobbs, Everett Hobbs, Justin Brumley, Heather Barrera, Jillian Mendoza; and step-grandchildren Mia Mainville, Vincent Mainville, Anthony Mainville, Kayla Fields, and Gino Mainville; great-grandchildren, Lilyana, Charlie and Robbie; and several brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Linda loved cats, and other animals. Because of her love for animals, we ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to your local animal shelter or organization which helps abandoned animals find a home would make her happy, or to Magnolia Specialized Services.
A celebration of Linda’s life and a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 with visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel and service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.