Larry G. Wilson, 71, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home.
Larry was born February 14, 1951 in Magnolia. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Antioch West Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed anything outdoors, hunting deer, turkey, and elk in Colorado, trapping, camping, and RVing.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Edward Wilson; brother, Johnny Wilson; and father and mother-in-law, Ray and Shirley Michaels; and brother-in-law, Lin Rawlings.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Wilson of Waldo; daughter, Gina Spalding and husband Aaron and their children, Kade Spalding and Kambrey Spalding of Weatherford, TX; his mother, Doris Wilson of Waldo; two brothers, Lynn Wilson (Mary), and Jerry Wilson (Cathy), both of Magnolia; sisters, Peggy Wilson (Ricky Joe) of Magnolia, Shirley Wilson (Ricky Stone) of Lake Erling, and Judy Wilson of Waldo; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Miller (Hal) of Las Vegas, Doreen Rawlings of Woodbury, Minnesota; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Hall, Hal Miller, Russell Pyle, Kade Spalding, Wes Stockwell and John Vann. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Aldridge, Chris Long, Scott Emerson and Robert Rudd.
