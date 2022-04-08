Timothy Lynn Otwell of Magnolia passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home.
Tim was born January 17, 1966 in Magnolia and was a member of First Baptist Church in McNeil. He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard from 1982 to 1985. Tim was a rig supervisor for Therral Story Well Service and a co-owner of The Whistle Stop in McNeil. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lynn Otwell; his paternal grandparents, Cohen and Opal Otwell; maternal grandparents, Richard “Dick” and Maurice (Allums) Henry; father and mother-in-law, Manuel and Myriam Barguero; and an uncle, Ronnie Otwell.
Tim is survived by his wife, Lizett Otwell of Magnolia; children, Audrey Renee “Honey Pie” Otwell and fiancé Ryan Mastny of McNeil, Seth Bennom Otwell of Magnolia; stepdaughter, Jenny Rodriquez of Dallas; mother, Judy Errington and husband Burt; two sisters, Cindy Otwell and Becky Elmore and husband Marshall, all of Magnolia; stepbrother, Bryan Errington and wife Nicole of St. Augustine, FL; sisters-in-law, Maria B. Dejean and husband Patrick, BeBe McIntrye and husband Gerald, both of New Orleans; grandchildren, Christian Garza, Skylan Otwell, Anzley Otwell, Gavyn Otwell, and Logan Drake Mastny (arriving late July); special friend, Mark Rodriquez; and special neighbors, Larry and Mary Wilson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family thanks Randy and Jennifer Ray and Life Touch Hospice for the care and compassion given to our family.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church in McNeil with Bro. Ken Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Tony LeMay, Ryan Mastny, Marshall Elmore, Dedrick Young, Justin Glass, Pat Dejean and Mike Crabtree. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Rodriquez, Christian Garza, Gerald McIntyre and Larry Wilson.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.