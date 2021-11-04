John McWilliams died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the age of 75 at his home in Stephens.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Adell McWilliams of Macedonia.
He is survived by his wife, Betty McWilliams; daughter, Cassie Lamkin and husband Kelly; grandsons, Asa Pennington, Cason Lamkin and Harrison Lamkin; and a sister, Sallie McEwen.
John served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. He went back to college and got certified to teach at Stephens Elementary School. He then went to Henderson State University and got his master’s degree so he could be the elementary principal. When he retired, he started building furniture and porch rockers. While he took chemo and fought cancer for 7 ½ years, he built two street rods in his shop. His cat Boo Baby never left his side. He built two 1929 Ford trucks painted bright red with oak wood panels.
John and Betty were married for 52 years and loved living in Stephens since 1977. They both graduated from Southern State College (SAU) in 1969.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at Stephens Cemetery in Stephens with a graveside service to begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Courtney Latina and Bill Bacon officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2033, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
The family thanks CARTI, Dr. Balan Nair and staff for the care and comfort given to our family.
