Jay Allen Henard, 72, of Waldo passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Jay was born, June 27, 1949 in Little Rock. He was a self-employed truck driver, and loved race cars, boating, camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and family. Jay was a Christian man attending church in Camden at White City Baptist Church where he was baptized, and Stephens Baptist Church.
Jay was preceded by his parents, J.D. Henard and Bettie Lou (Hargrove) Henard; a brother, Mitchell Ray “Mickey” Henard; grandson, Justin Henard; and brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Hennessy and Don Hodges.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Henard of Waldo; his children, Patricia Henard, Jay Leon Henard, Jeana Ann Gonzalez all of Bismarck, Mandy Patrick of Magnolia, Jerome Davis and wife Katie Beth of Waldo, and Brock Davis of Waldo; his 11 grandchildren, Kelly Henard, Michael Wagner, Josh Wagner, Timothy J.D. Henard, Jessica Gonzales, Ricky Gonzalez, Andrew Gonzalez, Jessica Selph, Cadee Davis, Leslie Boothe and Lane Lewis; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy Henard and wife Rita, and Carl Henard, all of Little Rock, Tony Henard and wife Vicki of Garland; sister, Janis Hodges of Garland; brother-in-law Jody P. Hennessy and wife Sondra of Vidor, TX; sister-in-law, Robin Hennessy of Waldo; the children’s mother Peggy Henard of Bismarck; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Jay’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
