L. Thomas Anderson, 96, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Blossom Nursing Home in Stamps.
He was born January 16, 1925, to Loyanel Anderson and Cora House Anderson in Pike City, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Danny Anderson.
After graduating from high school in 1943, he joined the United States Army and fought for our freedom in World War II. During the war, Mr. Anderson was injured and awarded a Purple Heart Medal along with a Good Conduct Medal. Upon being honorably discharged in 1945, he relocated to Pike County (Murfreesboro) Arkansas. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved working in the log woods, gardening, fishing, and camping with Lil Wan (Wanda Lambert Goodner).
He is survived by his best friend of 40 years and a very special companion, Wanda Lambert Goodner; and by Henry (Penny) McDaniel, Keith Lambert, Horace Goodner, Bobby Young and a host of other wonderful friends.
Graveside services with military honors were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Rev. John Witcher was the eulogist.