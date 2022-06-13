Cleo Frances Dowling, 64, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Frances was born on November 1, 1957 in Magnolia to the late Joe Lee and Mabel Ozell (Green) Bridges. She was a homemaker and a longtime faithful member of the ACTS Church in Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl C. Dowling Jr.; and brothers, Jesse Bridges and Paul Bridges.
Frances is survived by her sons, Billy Dowling and Terry Dowling of Hot Springs; daughter, Barbara Dowling of Hope; grandson, Bryce Thompson Dowling of Hot Springs; sisters-in-law, Sarah Bridges, Louise Dowling and Jodi Millican of Magnolia, Brenda Dowling of McNeil; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Lewis Chapel with Pastor Anthony Needham officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
The family requests memorial donations be made to ACTS Church, 949 1st St, Stephens, AR 71764.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.