Bro. Andre Tucker, 51, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Fort Worth.
Lawrence El’e Andre Tucker was born in Magnolia on November 23, 1970, to Lawrence Tucker and Claudia Stephens-Tucker. He was the oldest of two siblings.
Andre accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Rev. T.M. Simpson at Homes Near Baptist Church where he served faithfully until he left for college. In August 1979, he was very active serving as the President of the youth department. He was a member of the Junior Choir, Columbia County District Choir, and the Prayer Band. Andre was a member of the Usher Board where he trained as the Sunday School Superintendent. His favorite hymn was “I Love the Lord, He Heard My Cry.” That was his knockout number.
Andre was active in school playing sports. Andre played football and baseball, which was his passion, and he was very good at it. To further his education, he received a scholarship to Labette Community College in Parsons, KS. Later he attended Garland County Community College in Hot Springs and Philander Smith College in Little Rock.
July 1996, Andre was united in marriage to Christie Morris-Fountain. To their union three children were born: Brandon, Tiana and Trevian Tucker.
Andre was preceded in death by grandparents Calvin and Ada Stephens, and Roscoe and Darlene Tucker.
Andre leaves to cherish in his memory his mother, Claudia Stephens Tucker; father, Lawrence (Elaine) Tucker; children, Brandon Tucker, Tiana Tucker, and Trevian Tucker and Trevian’s friend Katelyn Flowers; brother, Kerwin (Felicia) Tucker, Ahmad Tucker, and stepbrother Aurelius (Tracie) Brown; three aunts, Othellas McDonald, Orado Newton, and Paulette Stephens; a great-uncle, David Jackson; nieces, Khyla, Drea, Autumn, Taylor and Ahmaziona. Nephews Jerric, Justin, Amarie, Ahmais, Asani, and Amari; and a host of other relatives, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
