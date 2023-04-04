Clarence Johnson was born on September 5, 1938 to Clarence Johnson Sr. and Olie Bell Johnson in Lewisville.
He was the second oldest of five siblings who all precede him in death, along with his parents. On Sunday, March 26, 2023 Clarence slipped into the Lord’s embrace.
He received his formal education in the Lewisville School District. After school, Clarence had several jobs in which he worked in many capacities. His notable works included being an auto mechanic, working for Lone Star Ammunition, and working for, and retiring from, Spirit Lake Farm after 45 years.
Clarence met and married the love of his life, Joan. To this union one child was born, a treasured son named Kenneth. Joan preceded him in death.
Clarence was able to attain a special bond and companionship with Dorothy Beaver after the passing of his beloved Joan. He was blessed to spend his last and cherished days with Ms. Beaver until the Lord called him home.
He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting and horseback riding.
Those left to cherish beautiful memories of him are his loving and devoted son, Kenneth Johnson; daughter-in-law, Edith Heard Johnson; granddaughters, Taniya Johnson, Kenstoria Johnson, and Ataria Johnson; grandsons, Greg Johnson, Ken Nash and LaDarius Johnson; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Fair Haven Cemetery in TexARKana under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home. The Rev. Imond Washington will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
