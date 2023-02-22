Christopher D’Artagnan Evans was born June 8, 1966 to the late Ninnie R. Evans and Johnnie Ellis. He departed his life on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
He was a 1986 graduate of Magnolia High School. Chris spent 10 years working at Pittman and, later, over 20 years at Amfuel.
In his spare time, he helped with any and everything. Chris enjoyed fixing bikes and playing dominos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Jodie, and Odie Evans; and brother, Michael Howell.
Chris is survived by his nephew/son, Justin Hardin; siblings, James Curry, Dennis (Ruby) Beal, Felechia (Anthony) Belin, Jessica (Stephen) Bailey, Robenette Kimble, Peter Ellis, Gary Ellis and Janet Ellis, all of Magnolia, Lawrence Howell and Tracey Howell, both of Portland, OR; David (Alicia) Monks of Little Rock, and Gwyvonnia (Curtis) Connelly and Twana Young, both of St. Louis; special nephews and niece, Ja’Torrio Brown, Pierre Hawkins Jr., and T’Lana Bailey; special friend, Johnnie Pugh; and a host of nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at West Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, February 23 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
