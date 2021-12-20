Vernon Revels was born September 8, 1955 in Magnolia to Johnny Revels and Katie Jenkins. He went home to be with Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021.
Vernon grew up in the Noxubee community and joined the Macedonia Baptist Church at an early age. He was a graduate of Walker High School Class of 1973. After graduating high school, he moved to Brunswick, Ohio and joined Hills Temple Church of God and Christ where he later became a deacon.
Vernon attended culinary school in Ohio. He worked as a chef before joining the staff at Euclid School System. Vernon not only loved to cook, but he also had a love for children and his church family.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Revels and Katie Jenkins; his grandmother, Jessie Jenkins; grandfather, George Jenkins; one brother, Icy B. Thomas; and two uncles, Percy L. Jenkins and Darnell Jenkins.
He is survived by his brother, Marshal (Debra) Jenkins, and sister, Linda Jackson, all of Magnolia; two uncles, George Jenkins of Chicago, IL, and George Edward Jenkins of Magnolia; three aunts, Lynette Jenkins Curry, Angie Jenkins and Linda Faye Jenkins, all of Magnolia; and three favorite cousins who was with him to the end, Eloise Wiggins, Stacy Wiggins, and Stephanie Morris, all of Ohio; and two special friends, Erma Cooper and Lavone Jones of Magnolia.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Noxubee Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Chris Garland was the eulogist.
