Lois Gene Greer Russell, 90, of Conway and formerly of Magnolia, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 15, 1930, to Homer Floyd and Julia Powledge Greer. She grew up in Magnolia and moved back to Magnolia in 2000 after living in Lewisville for many years. Lois Gene was a 1948 graduate of Magnolia High School and graduated from Magnolia A&M College, now Southern Arkansas University, where she obtained a business degree.
Lois Gene worked for KVMA Radio for a number of years selling advertising, writing jingles and hosting her own radio programs. She had a wonderful gift of creative writing and music. Through the decades she wrote song lyrics, advertising copy, spots for political campaigns, party invitations, and poems for all occasions including the annual family Christmas scavenger hunt.
Lois Gene married Paul J. Russell, Jr. in 1955. Together they partnered in marriage and in the Russell/Joella Farm for over 60 years where they raised cotton, soybeans, pecans and cattle on the Red River in Lafayette County.
Lois Gene and Paul (who predeceased her in 2013) had one daughter who survives, Jeanie and her husband, Robin White of Conway. She is also survived by two grandchildren whom she loved very much, Russell White and Julia White, both of Conway. In fact, Lois Gene moved to Conway so they could all be together. The three generations -- mother, daughter and granddaughter -- enjoyed favorite hobbies together of gardening, cooking and entertaining.
Lois Gene was part of a very close family. She is also survived by a much-loved brother, Homer F. “Sonny” Greer, Jr. of Magnolia as well as cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Lois Gene was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Margaret Reagan, Mildred Ruff and Marian “Tootsie” Schmidt.
Full of life, with that one-in-a-million smile, Lois Gene will be remembered for her readiness to “go” and her fun-loving, kind spirit. She was genuinely interested in others and made everyone feel important and loved. Friends and family cherished her gifts of chicken pie and fudge. The special fudge recipe was carefully dropped by tablespoons and presented in decorative boxes or tins, always on a white doily which was her special trademark.
Lois Gene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Magnolia, the Clegg/Open Door Sunday School class, Magnolia PEO Sisterhood Chapter AN, BBB Bookclub, Magnolia Junior Charity League and Follies Dollies. After moving to Conway, she became a member of the Joyful Listeners Small Group at Second Baptist Church.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to her special caregivers, Flora Burke, Patsy Glover and Kelsey Hilemon, for their compassionate and dedicated care.
Lois Gene had the heart of a servant. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend. Her loved ones find comfort knowing she had a host of family and friends who were there to welcome her home.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Magnolia. Dr. Gary Maskell will officiate. The family requests memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church in Magnolia, 320 West Main, Magnolia, AR 71753.
