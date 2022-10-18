James “Jim” Morris Owen, 92, of Oklahoma City was born March 31, 1930 in Magnolia to Walter and Ollie Mae Owen.
He passed away in Mercy Medical Center in Oklahoma City on October 13, 2022.
He lived in Magnolia from 1930-1965, Hutchinson, KS from 1965-1969 and in Oklahoma City from 1969-2022. In 1956, he married Billie Flemens and they were married 62 years. Jim worked in the anodizing and extrusion field all of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a medic on a hospital train in Germany achieving the rank of corporal. After being discharged from the Army, he continued his career at Southern Extrusion in Magnolia, later moving to Hutchinson, KS. He retired from Macklanburg-Duncan in Oklahoma City, OK as the anodizing and extrusion plant manager in 1994. After retirement, he continued to work as a consultant for the company.
He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. He was always tinkering with cars, lawnmowers, or anything mechanical. When his family was young, he enjoyed weekends camping, boating and fishing at the lake. He was an avid quail hunter, spending many fall days in the fields of Western Oklahoma with his beloved birddogs. He always looked forward to get-togethers with his family. He took pride in preparing and smoking the turkey and ham for holiday meals.
Jim is survived by daughter, Beth Mannen and husband Bill of Oklahoma City; son, Todd Owen of Guthrie, OK; granddaughter, Sara Davis of Oklahoma City; grandson, Geoffrey Owen of Oklahoma City; great granddaughters, Anna Davis of Oklahoma City and Roselyn Owen of Oklahoma City; sister, Donnie Faucett of Big Canoe, GA; and brother-in-law, Spence McNeil of Magnolia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Owen; brothers, W.C. Owen and Robby Owen; and sister, Nora Mae McNeil.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. Dr. Eric Goble will officiate.
