Larry Joe "Jody" Foster, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Rogers.
Born on February 26, 1958 in Magnolia, Jody lived a fulfilling life filled with love, hard work, and cherished moments with his family and friends. His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Jody was a man of great integrity and dedication. He dedicated over 30 years of his life serving at Entergy Arkansas, starting his career at the Harvey Couch Plant in Stamps, and concluding it as a control room operator at the Entergy Hot Springs Power Station. His work ethic and commitment to his role were admired by his colleagues and friends. In addition to his career at Entergy, Jody was a successful farmer, growing poultry for Pilgrim's Pride for many years. His love for farming was evident in the care and attention he gave to his work.
Jody's love for the outdoors was a significant part of his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding peace and joy in the tranquility of nature. He also found immense pleasure in spending time on his farm, nurturing the land and animals under his care. In his retirement years, Jody discovered a love for traveling, exploring new places, and creating unforgettable memories.
Above all, Jody was a family man. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Janetta DeSoto Foster, with whom he shared 36 beautiful years of marriage. His love for his children, Jason Foster, Staci (David) Lamb, and Kara (Joe) Watkins, was evident in his pride and joy in their accomplishments. Jody was also a loving grandfather to Audree Beavers, Jamison Watkins, and Amira, Jaylon, and Jayceon Foster. His love for his family was palpable, and he will be remembered for his warm and loving nature.
Jody was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Elzie Foster, and Dorothy Ann Webb Foster; his sister, Lois "Jeanie" Rowe and her husband Jerry Rowe, and brother-in-law Jacky Bradshaw.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Bradshaw and Sandra (Bobby) Kimball; along with special friends Terri and Tim Mills, Mona Wolf Cogdale, and Robert Neal Hartsfield, a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Jody's life was a testament to his values of hard work, love for his family, and passion for the outdoors. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, and his memory will forever be cherished. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but the memories he created will continue to bring joy and comfort to his loved ones. Jody Foster will be deeply missed, yet his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he left behind.
Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Force officiating.
Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery north of Waldo.
Pallbearers will be Lance Bradshaw, Dakota Skelton, Brian Coulter, Aaron Wilkerson, Eric West, and Joe DeSoto Jr.