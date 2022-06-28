Mrs. Johnnie Lee Ellis Williams-Green, 77, of Magnolia passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at The Springs of Magnolia.
She was born on December 4, 1944 in Magnolia to John D. Ellis and Gracie Brown-Hayes.
Johnnie attended Columbia High School in Magnolia. She was baptized at an early age at the Eastern Star Baptist Church by Lonnie Germany.
She married Heron Williams at 16 years of age. They were married until his death. After the death of Heron, Johnnie married Joe Green.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Gracie Ellis; sister, Johnnie Mae Ellis; and brother, Obede Ellis.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Green; daughter, Latasha Williams; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one brother, Jerry L. Hayes of Little Rock; two sisters, Ella King (Sloan) of Moreno Valley, CA, and Eloise Wiggins of Cleveland, OH; special friend, Mark Taylor; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Billy D. Williams, eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
