Graveside service for infant J’Syn Devore Randle of Magnolia, who passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Antioch Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
No visitation is scheduled.
J’Syn is survived by his mother, Sharletha Johnson of Magnolia; his father, Julius Randle of Magnolia; his brother, Brock Frazier of Magnolia; his maternal grandparents, Peggy Brown of Magnolia and Terry Hardwell of Emerson; his paternal grandparents, Wanda Porter of Taylor and Glendale Randle of Taylor.