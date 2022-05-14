Mary Christina Wilson, 71, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home.
Mary was born on June 9, 2022 in Rochester, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Jack and Mildred Phyllis (Barbier) Goodwill; husband, Keith Franklin Wilson; brother, Richard Goodwill; and sisters, Jaqueline Goodwill, Patricia Dreffs and Joyce Goodwill.
Mary is survived by her children, Richard Wilson of Roscommon, MI, Peggy Robideau and husband Mark of Magnolia, Robert Wilson of Burlington, AL, Christina Field and husband Robert of Marlette, MI, and Patricia Wilson and husband Jerret of Emerson; grandchildren, Dayinnara Cook of Burlington, Joshua Szocinski and Michael Szocinski of Magnolia, Cyrstal Lopshire, Robert Wilson, and Tiffany Wilson of Gaylord, MI, Stephan Wilson of Burlington, Cheryl Wilson of Claire, MI, Caitlin Field of Marlette, Wyatt Martin and Jaydon Martin of Sarasota, FL, and Elijah Wilson of Emerson; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Goodwill and wife Valerie of Pontiac, MI, Gloria Hambly of Gaylord, Loretta Holcomb and husband Bruce of Roscommon, MI, and Paul Goodwill and wife Barbara of Vanderbilt, MI; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, Arkansas.