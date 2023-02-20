Karen Garrett Pierce, 69, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Karen was born on November 17, 1953, in Monroe, LA. She was the owner, alongside her husband, Blake Pierce, of South Arkansas Sales and Service Company.
Karen was a longtime faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of the Magnolia Junior Charity League. Her hobbies that she enjoyed were fishing, reading and music.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Welzie Lee and Joycelyn Eris (Wall) Garrett, one niece, and a brother-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Blake Pierce of Magnolia; children, Justin Pierce and Lawton (Jeremy) Jennings of Magnolia; grandson, Henry Jennings of Magnolia; sisters, Linn Green of Allenspark, CO and Patrice Deyling of Yuma, AZ; mother-in-law, Sue Fuller of Fort Smith; brother-in-law, Scotty (April) Pierce of Fort Smith; sister-in-law, Susan (Darren) Jackson of Heath, TX; a host of nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mike Morgan officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1417 North Jackson, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.