Archie Noe Traylor was born April 5, 1946, to the late Mr. T.L. Traylor and the late Mrs. Mattie Mae (Sargeant) Traylor. He departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He united with Damascus Baptist Church at a young age. Later, he united with Unity A.M.E. Church where he served faithfully until his health failed him. He was a faithful member and deacon.
He was a 1964 graduate of Damascus School. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army in December of 1967. He served four years in the Vietnam War. He later moved to California and acquired different properties. He began working in transportation for Charleston and American Van Lines. He sold his properties and moved back to Magnolia in 2003. He traveled in his RV for a number of years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eric Wilson Sr.; siblings, O.T. Traylor, Helen Traylor-Phillips, Margie Traylor-Jones, Alonzo Traylor and Patricia Traylor-Lowe.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories with his sons, Billy (Shirley) Traylor and Taurrean Traylor of Los Angeles, and Derrick Traylor of Houston; daughters, Helen Traylor-Easter of Magnolia, Maisha (Mark) Brown of Longview, TX, Shonta Johnson of Tempe, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one brother, Mac Arthur Traylor; a childhood friend, Deacon Howard Vines; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Caregivers who also became special friends were Ann Gilmore and Rodney Wheeler.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Village under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Victor Morgan will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
